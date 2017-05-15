Take a ride down memory lane through Moscow's amazing subway system

Around eight million people take part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow

The Moscow Metro is undergoing a major expansion, that will see its metro stations increase by almost 40 percent between now and 2020. Passengers in a car of the Aquarelle Train, displaying reproductions of paintings from the State Tretyakov Gallery collections, 2012 © Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

As of 2017, the Moscow Metro excluding the Moscow Central Circle has 206 stations and its route length is 339.1 km. Photo: A driver in the cab of a train at Varshavskoye Depot on Serpukhovsko-Timiryazevskaya Line of the Moscow Metro © Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

Each line is identified by a name, a number and a colour. The upcoming station is announced by a male voice on inbound trains to the city center, and by a female voice on outbound trains. Photo: Testing of a new rolling stock of Moscow Metro, 1992 © Stanislav Panov/TASS

Old metro stations are very imperial style with their reflective marble walls, high ceilings and grandiose chandeliers. Photo: Komsomolskaya station (Koltsevaya line) built in 1952 © Oleg Ivanov/TASS

The system is mostly underground, with the deepest section 84 metres underground at the Park Pobedy station, one of the world's deepest. Photo: A view of the 4th construction stage of the Moscow Metro, 1948 © Leonid Velikzhanin/TASS

The Moscow Metro was one of the USSR’s most extravagant architectural projects © Fotokhronika TASS

Soviet workers did the labor and the art work, but the main engineering designs, routes, and construction plans were developed with the help of London Underground construction engineers © Viktor Budan, Viktor Uglik/TASS

It was 11 kilometres long and included 13 stations. Photo: Passengers take a train going on the first line of the Moscow Metro, 1935 © Ivan Shagin/TASS

On May 15, 1935 the first line of the Moscow Metro, connecting Sokolniki to Park Kultury, was opened to the public. Photo: People entering the first train before trial ride from Komsomolskaya to Sokolniki metro stations © Fotokhronika TASS

