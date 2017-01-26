Back to Main page
Motor traffic suspended due to snowstorm in 25 districts in Siberia’s Altai Territory

Society & Culture
January 26, 4:12 UTC+3 BARNAUL
Thus, three passenger buses and about 30 cars with 163 people, including four children, got stuck
BARNAUL, January 26. /TASS/. All motor traffic has been suspended in 25 districts in Siberia’s Altai Territory due to a heavy snowstorm, a spokesman for the local emergencies administration said on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, twenty-five mobile warming centers were arranged on motor roads in the region. Rescuers are helping people trapped in snow.

Thus, three passenger buses and about 30 cars with 163 people, including four children, got stuck. These people are being evacuated to the nearest warming centers.

