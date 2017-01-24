Back to Main page
Everything you need to know about Oscars 2017 nominations

Society & Culture
January 24, 19:57 UTC+3 NEW YORK
The 89th Academy Awards will be held on February 26 in the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles
NEW YORK, January 24. /TASS/. 'La La Land' from director Damien Chazelle with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone landed 14 Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Original Screenplay, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Previously, only two films were considered for such number of nominations - 'Titanic' and 'All About Eve'.

Barry Jenkins’ 'Moonlight' was featured in 8 categories, with Mahershala Ali nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The film tells a story of an African-American man and his upbringing in a poor family in Miami. 

Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi 'Arrival' received the same number of nominations, about a linguist and physicist played by Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner attempting to prevent a global catastrophe and find a common language with aliens.

'Hacksaw Ridge' directed by Mel Gibson was featured in 6 categories, including Andrew Garfield’s Best Actor nomination for portraying a conscientious objector Desmond T. Doss who saved 75 men in Okinawa, during the bloodiest battle of WWII, without firing a single shot.

Garth Davis’ 'Lion' also received 6 nominations. The film tell a story of a young Indian boy, who gets lost thousands of kilometers from home. He survives many challenges before being adopted - 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

'Manchester by the Sea' directed by Kenneth Lonergan also has 6 nominations, including Casey Affleck’s Best Actor nomination for playing an uncle who is asked to take care of his teenage nephew after the boy's father dies.

'Hidden Figures' directed by Ted Melfi about the team of African American women working for NASA, Pablo Larrain’s 'Jackie' about the iconic First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy received 3 nominations each, Natalie Portman being nominated for Best Actress.

The 89th Academy Awards will be held on February 26 in the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, broadcasted by ABC. The ceremony will air in 225 countries, including Russia.

