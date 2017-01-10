Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hollywood beauties at the Golden Globes 2017

Society & Culture
January 10, 11:37 UTC+3
Stunning looks from the Golden Globes 2017
1 pages in this article
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_924177.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_924177.sliderLength-1}}
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, winners for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film for 'La La Land' at 74th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, winners for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film for 'La La Land' at 74th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, winners for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film for 'La La Land' at 74th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony
© EPA/MIKE NELSON
Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski
Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski
Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Actress Priyanka Chopra
Actress Priyanka Chopra
Actress Priyanka Chopra
© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Actress and model Olivia Culpo
Actress and model Olivia Culpo
Actress and model Olivia Culpo
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Actresses Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet
Actresses Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet
Actresses Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sylvester Stallone with his wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters, Sistene, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone
Sylvester Stallone with his wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters, Sistene, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone
Sylvester Stallone with his wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters, Sistene, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kristen Wiig and Naomi Campbell
Kristen Wiig and Naomi Campbell
Kristen Wiig and Naomi Campbell
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Actress and model Sofia Vergara
Actress and model Sofia Vergara
Actress and model Sofia Vergara
© EPA/PAUL BUCK
Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris
© EPA/PAUL BUCK
Editors choice
Winter pictures of world's deepest lake Baikal January 09, 13:13
Flowers and candles in memory of the Tupolev Tu-154 crash victims in Sochi, Russia, December 28
Photos of the week: Tu-154 tragedy, Christmas fires and Japanese leader at Pearl Harbor December 30, 2016, 16:59
The Giza pyramid complex in Egypt
Space instagram: best photos of 2016 December 29, 2016, 17:57
Legendary musician David Bowie died of cancer on January 10, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his last album, Blackstar
Farewells: A tribute to the ones we lost in 2016 December 28, 2016, 16:07
Boris Alexandrov (second left), composer and principal conductor of the Alexandrov Ensemble, with the artists, 1985
Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choir December 26, 2016, 12:40
Russia's President Vladimir Putin pays last respects to Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Moscow, December 22
Photos of the week: ambassador's funeral, Christmas market attack and Santa run December 23, 2016, 17:22
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_924177'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_924177'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, winners for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film for 'La La Land' at 74th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony
© EPA/MIKE NELSON
Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Actress Priyanka Chopra
© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Actress and model Olivia Culpo
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Actresses Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Evan Rachel Wood
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sylvester Stallone with his wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters, Sistene, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kristen Wiig and Naomi Campbell
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Actress and model Sofia Vergara
© EPA/PAUL BUCK
Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Naomie Harris
© EPA/PAUL BUCK

Stunning looks from the Golden Globes 2017 where Hollywood musical La La Land broke the record with 7 awards - in this gallery by TASS.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Hollywood beauties at the Golden Globes 2017
12
Winter pictures of world's deepest lake Baikal
15
Photos of the week: Tu-154 tragedy, Christmas fires and Japanese leader at Pearl Harbor
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
2
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
3
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
4
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
5
Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - Timakova
6
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments
7
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама