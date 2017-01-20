Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crimean museum director says Scythian gold case appeal could take one year to be reviewed

Society & Culture
January 20, 14:11 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL
Director of Crimea’s Central Museum of Tavrida told TASS earlier that the Crimean museums had officially informed the Amsterdam District Court about their intention to appeal against the ruling
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Peter Dejong

SIMFEROPOL, January 20. /TASS/. It may take the Amsterdam District Court up to one year to review the appeal the Crimean museums are going to file, General Director of the Eastern Crimean Historical and Cultural Preserve Tatyana Umrikhina told reporters on Friday.

Read also
Crimea informs Amsterdam court of plans to continue legal fight for Scythian gold

"The appeal may take up to one year to be reviewed. We have a chance to present new materials, besides, judges will change. Time is on our side," she said.

Umrikhina noted that the Crimean museums, including the preserve headed by herself, "have solid grounds for filing an appeal since many provisions of international laws have been violated." "We very much hope that politics will take the back seat while only legal issues will remain that have to be solved," the museum director stressed.

Director of Crimea’s Central Museum of Tavrida Andrei Malgin told TASS earlier that the Crimean museums had officially informed the Amsterdam District Court that they intended to file an appeal against the court’s ruling to return the Scythian gold collection to Ukraine.

The Crimean museums have been given three months to prepare the appeal, starting from the day when the court announced its decision and that deadline comes on March 14, 2017.

Legal battle

As TASS reported earlier, on December 14, 2016, the Amsterdam District Court ruled that the Scythian gold treasures should be returned to Ukraine and not the Crimean museums.

The Scythian gold collection from the Crimean museums was put on view at the Allard Pierson Museum of the University of Amsterdam in February 2014 when Crimea was still part of Ukraine. However, after the peninsula reunited with Russia in March 2014, an uncertainty over the collection arose as both Russia and Ukraine claimed the exhibits. In this regard, the University of Amsterdam suspended the handover until either the dispute is legally resolved or the parties come to terms.

Apart from the Central Museum of Tavrida, the Kerch Historical and Cultural Preserve, the Bakhchysarai Historical and Cultural Preserve and the Chersonesus Historical and Cultural Preserve are among those museums whose items are currently kept in Amsterdam. Items provided for the exhibition by a Kiev museum, were returned to Ukraine in September.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Photos of the week: Trump in front of Lincoln, Miss Universe beauties and icy plunges
14
Nearly two million Russians take icy dunk to celebrate Epiphany Holiday
13
Stunning Miss Universe 2017 contestants
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin's spokesman reveals Russian president's plans for Trump's inauguration ceremony
2
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppable
3
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
4
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeance
5
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
6
Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MP
7
Kremlin says Syrian army keeps plans to liberate Palmyra from Islamic State
TOP STORIES
Реклама