Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crimea informs Amsterdam court of plans to continue legal fight for Scythian gold

Society & Culture
January 18, 15:33 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL
The Scythian gold collection from the Crimean museums was put on display at the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam in February 2014 when Crimea was still part of Ukraine
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/BART MAAT

SIMFEROPOL, January 18. /TASS/. The Crimean museums have officially informed the Amsterdam District Court that they intended to file an appeal against the court’s ruling to return the Scythian gold collection to Ukraine, Director of Crimea’s Central Museum of Tavrida Andrei Malgin told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have filed a notice of appeal… That is, we have informed the court that we intend to file an appeal against the ruling… So the court has been notified that we will carry on with the lawsuit," he stressed. The Crimean museums have been given three months to prepare the appeal, starting from the day when the court announced its decision and that deadline comes on March 14, 2017.

Legal battle

As TASS reported earlier, on December 14, 2016, the Amsterdam District Court ruled that the Scythian gold treasures should be returned to Ukraine and not the Crimean museums.

Related articles

Crimean museums suggest Dutch Allard Pierson should take their side on Scythian gold case
British art collector says Scythian gold should return to Crimean museums
Crimean museum director blasts court’s decision on Scythian gold as deplorable
Russia says decision on Scythian gold derails Hague’s ambition to become judicial capital

The Scythian gold collection from the Crimean museums was put on view at the Allard Pierson Museum of the University of Amsterdam in February 2014 when Crimea was still part of Ukraine. However, after the peninsula reunited with Russia in March 2014, an uncertainty over the collection arose as both Russia and Ukraine claimed the exhibits. In this regard, the University of Amsterdam suspended the handover until either the dispute is legally resolved or the parties come to terms.

Apart from the Central Museum of Tavrida, the Kerch Historical and Cultural Preserve, the Bakhchysarai Historical and Cultural Preserve and the Chersonesus Historical and Cultural Preserve are among those museums whose items are currently kept in Amsterdam. Items provided for the exhibition by a Kiev museum, were returned to Ukraine in September.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Stunning Miss Universe 2017 candidates
7
Hundreds of mourners pay last respects to Aleksandrov Ensemble's conductor
8
Funeral ceremony for Tu-154 crash victims held at military memorial cemetery near Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with Russia
2
Trump has big respect for Russian people and culture, says advisor
3
Topol-M missile fired from Plesetsk hits hypothetical target in Kamchatka
4
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activities
5
Russian economy is recovering — Societe Generale СEO
6
Bank of Russia may reduce key rate in February — opinion
7
Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14
TOP STORIES
Реклама