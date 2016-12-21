Back to Main page
Crimean museums suggest Dutch Allard Pierson should take their side on Scythian gold case

Society & Culture
December 21, 16:54 UTC+3
The Crimean museums also noted that they did not see any legal, cultural or historical grounds for moving the artefacts to Ukraine
Spiraling torque from the second century A.D., part of the exhibit called The Crimea - Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea, at Allard Pierson historical museum

Spiraling torque from the second century A.D., part of the exhibit called The Crimea - Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea, at Allard Pierson historical museum

© AP Photo/Peter Dejong

SIMFEROPOL, Republic of Crimea, December 21 /TASS/. The Allard Pierson Museum should challenge the Amsterdam Court’s decision to send the Scythian gold collection to Ukraine and support the Crimean museums, which own the artefacts, a statement issued by four Crimean museums said.

The uncertainty over the Scythian gold collection, which was put on display at the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam in February 2014 when Crimea was still part of Ukraine, arose after the peninsula had reunited with Russia in March 2014. Both Russia and Ukraine claimed their rights to the collection. The Crimean museums claimed their full right to the Scythian gold many times on the grounds that all the objects were found on Crimea’s territory and were stored in the peninsula’s museums. That said, the University of Amsterdam suspended the procedure of returning the artefacts until a legal decision was passed or until the parties reached a settlement agreement.

The four museums, which had sent their exhibits to Amsterdam back in February 2014, include the Bakhchisaray and Kerch Historical and Cultural Reserves, the Khersones Tavrichesky National Reserve and the Central Museum of Tavrida.

The exhibits which had been provided by a Kiev museum were returned to Ukraine in September 2014.

The Scythian gold collection, which is at the heart of the litigation battle, consists of more than 2,000 artefacts with an appraised insurance value exceeding €1 mln.

