Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New movie marks return of Russian cinema to India’s silver screens after 25-year hiatus

Society & Culture
January 18, 12:09 UTC+3 NEW DELHI
Despite the interest the Russian audience had in Indian movies, there had been no regular releases after the collapse of the Soviet Union
Share
1 pages in this article
© filmpro.ru

NEW DELHI, January 18. /TASS/. Russia’s latest movie - The Flight Crew - will be released in India on January 20, said Irfan Siddiqui, co-founder and one of the heads of RG Studios, releasing the motion picture. This is the first Russian movie to be released in India since the 1990s. According to Siddiqui, the movie will be dubbed in English, Hindi, Tamili ad Telugu.

"We are initially releasing it across India in around 250+ screens," Siddiqui added saying "it is a fantastic film, nothing short of excellence."

He noted that "actually we had plans to bring Bollywood movies to Russia... As we came across this wonderful movie, we discovered the opportunity to release Russian movies here in India as Indians are cinema lovers and I am sure they would love to watch a movie like this."

Read also

Russia to screen four movies at BRICS film festival in India
Russian historical blockbuster 'Viking' to hit world screens
Russian space cartoon to hit American screens on August 26
Harry Potter star dreams of screening Russian writer's plays

Siddiqui went on to say that "the best part about this movie is the emotional quotient. Apart from outstanding graphics, it never loses out on the emotions. I strongly feel it will connect with the Indian audience instantly."

The Flight Crew, a disaster film by Nikolai Lebedev, was released in Russia in 2016, racking up more than $24 mln at the box office.

"India is already flooded with Bollywood and a lot of Hollywood movies. Someone has to take it up to bring the right content to India and that’s exactly what we at RG Studios have done," Siddiqui explained. The Flight Crew "is the beginning and I really look forward to releasing more Russian films in India. Recently, a blockbuster movie called Viking has been released in Russia. We haven't watched yet but we are looking forward to watching it soon," Siddiqui added.

He noted that despite the interest the Russian audience had in Indian movies, there had been no regular releases after the collapse of the Soviet Union. "We are working in that direction and very soon there will be a regular supply of Bollywood films in Russia," Siddiqui promised.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Culture
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Stunning Miss Universe 2017 candidates
7
Hundreds of mourners pay last respects to Aleksandrov Ensemble's conductor
8
Funeral ceremony for Tu-154 crash victims held at military memorial cemetery near Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with Russia
2
Trump has big respect for Russian people and culture, says advisor
3
Topol-M missile fired from Plesetsk hits hypothetical target in Kamchatka
4
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activities
5
Russian economy is recovering — Societe Generale СEO
6
Bank of Russia may reduce key rate in February — opinion
7
Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14
TOP STORIES
Реклама