New movie marks return of Russian cinema to India’s silver screens after 25-year hiatus

NEW DELHI, January 18. /TASS/. Russia’s latest movie - The Flight Crew - will be released in India on January 20, said Irfan Siddiqui, co-founder and one of the heads of RG Studios, releasing the motion picture. This is the first Russian movie to be released in India since the 1990s. According to Siddiqui, the movie will be dubbed in English, Hindi, Tamili ad Telugu.

"We are initially releasing it across India in around 250+ screens," Siddiqui added saying "it is a fantastic film, nothing short of excellence."

He noted that "actually we had plans to bring Bollywood movies to Russia... As we came across this wonderful movie, we discovered the opportunity to release Russian movies here in India as Indians are cinema lovers and I am sure they would love to watch a movie like this."

Siddiqui went on to say that "the best part about this movie is the emotional quotient. Apart from outstanding graphics, it never loses out on the emotions. I strongly feel it will connect with the Indian audience instantly."

The Flight Crew, a disaster film by Nikolai Lebedev, was released in Russia in 2016, racking up more than $24 mln at the box office.

"India is already flooded with Bollywood and a lot of Hollywood movies. Someone has to take it up to bring the right content to India and that’s exactly what we at RG Studios have done," Siddiqui explained. The Flight Crew "is the beginning and I really look forward to releasing more Russian films in India. Recently, a blockbuster movie called Viking has been released in Russia. We haven't watched yet but we are looking forward to watching it soon," Siddiqui added.

He noted that despite the interest the Russian audience had in Indian movies, there had been no regular releases after the collapse of the Soviet Union. "We are working in that direction and very soon there will be a regular supply of Bollywood films in Russia," Siddiqui promised.