Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian historical blockbuster 'Viking' to hit world screens

Society & Culture
January 13, 13:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Distribution rights to the Russian historical blockbuster ‘Viking’ have been sold to more than 60 countries
1 pages in this article
© filmpro.ru

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Distribution rights to the Russian historical blockbuster ‘Viking’ have been sold to more than 60 countries, the press service of Channel One TV told TASS on Friday.

The $20 mln film will be released in Germany, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the countries of the former Yugoslavia, China, South Korea, Southeast Asian and Latin American countries.

Gallery
15 photo
© EPA/PAUL BUCK

Golden Globe 2016 awards

Konstantin Ernst, one of the film’s producers and Channel One chief, said that dozens of countries "have acknowledged not only the film’s cinematographic merits but have also demonstrated a major interest in Russian history."

Released nationwide on December 29, ‘Viking’ starring Danila Kozlovsky is about Prince Vladimir the Great who converted Russia to Christianity in 988.

‘Viking’ ranks among the world’s top ten highest grossing films over the weekend of January 5-8 outstripping the earnings of the Hollywood drama ‘Collateral Beauty’ starring Will Smith, said the Russian Federal Agency on Culture and Cinematography.

The epic Russian blockbuster screened in 2,600 Russian movie theaters and in three Baltic states chalked up $6.7 mln in ticket sales over the past weekend.

"This is beyond our expectations and is a great joy for all our team who participated in making the film for seven years," Ernst said.

Read also
Russian filmmaker Konchalovsky takes swipe at Oscars ‘overrated’ importance

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Photos of the week: Obama's farewell speech, Trump vs media and cold snap across the world
10
Saint Isaac's: The iconic St. Petersburg cathedral
17
Russia's most beautiful national parks and reserves
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
3
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
6
Russia’s Western Military District to get four S-400 missile systems this year
7
Transport Ministry: Resumption of Russia-Egypt air service is 'matter of near future'
TOP STORIES
Реклама