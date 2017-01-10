Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin praises global rankings for evaluating Russian universities 'more objectively'

Society & Culture
January 10, 16:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW
According to the president, this is why Moscow State University came in third in a recent ranking following Stanford University and the University of Oxford
1 pages in this article
Students in Moscow State University

Students in Moscow State University

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Global rankings have begun to evaluate Russian universities more objectively, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Moscow State University head Viktor Sadovnichy.

According to the president, this is why Moscow State University came in third in a recent ranking following Stanford University and the University of Oxford.

"They have become more objective," the president said commenting on the MSU head’s statements regarding the high demand for the university’s graduates. Sadovnichy noted that for the first time in the history of Russian and Soviet universities one of them had been ranked third as far as the quality of education goes.

Read also

St. Petersburg University ranks 64th among Europe's best business schools
24 Russian universities included in BRICS & Emerging Economies University Rankings 2017
Positions of Russian universities in global ratings not objective — education minister
Four Russian universities in Times Higher Education rankings’ Top 100

"This has never happened before. This is a very positive evaluation as Moscow State University has come in third among thousands of the world’s universities. Stanford and Oxford rank first and second while we are in third place. We have never received such a high ranking before," the MSU head stressed.

Sadovnichy also said that Putin’s directives to set up a Moscow-based international ranking had been fulfilled. "In September, we will put forward the first results. We discussed it at a meeting of the Council for Science and Education, we will announce our rankings which will include foreign universities as well," the MSU head noted.

He went on to say that Moscow State University successfully completed the 2016 academic year. According to Sadovnichy, at present, over 50,000 people study at the university including post graduates and over 35,000 students. "Last year, 10,000 students graduated from the university, this year the number of graduates is expected to be 7,500, a quarter of those being ‘A+’ students," the MSU head elaborated.

He also told the president that MSU had completed a number of "very good projects" related to the establishment of the University’s grammar school. Its building has been constructed and talented children from all over Russia have been enrolled. "We just have to put into operation a hostel that has 3,000 beds, and a new medical center has also been commissioned which rivals Europe’s best medical centers as far as equipment is concerned. The Shuvalov and the Lomonosov buildings and a library have also gotten up and running. This means, buildings with a total area of one million square meters had been constructed in five to seven years," Sadovnichy said while talking on the university’s development program.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Hollywood beauties at the Golden Globes 2017
12
Winter pictures of world's deepest lake Baikal
15
Photos of the week: Tu-154 tragedy, Christmas fires and Japanese leader at Pearl Harbor
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia hands over first two Ka-32A11BC helicopters to China
2
United States will assume more measures in response to Russia’s alleged cyberattacks
3
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
4
Mother-superior of women’s monastery murdered in Belarus
5
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
6
Russia’s Finance Ministry proposing to remove Hong Kong from list of offshore areas
7
Russia's Reserve fund to be exhausted in 2017 — finance ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама