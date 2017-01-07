Patriarch Kirill: Terrorism in Middle East becomes political instrument

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Activities by terrorist organizations in the Middle East have become a tool in attempts to attain political aims and it is very important that Russia has been doing its utmost to counter this trend, Patriarch Kirill, of Moscow and All Russia, told the Rossiya-1 national television news channel in an interview.

"As soon as the phenomenon of terrorism begins to be used as a tool to attain political aims, there can be no genuine struggle against terrorism any more. This is precisely what we have been able to see very clearly in the Middle East lately. Recent developments and Russia’s success in creating a coalition in the struggle against terrorism in Syria is a noteworthy event in modern politics," Patriarch Kirill said.

"I do wish to see victory over terrorism achieved first in Syria and then everywhere where terrorism manifests itself," he said.

Patriarch Kirill believes that the struggle against terrorism and the unity of peoples of different countries on the basis of compassion for the victims of terrorist acts is unable to serve as a long-term pre-requisite for East-West rapprochement.

"Let me say once again. It is the Christian heritage that is the common value and still gives the hope for genuine rapprochement between the East and the West. If this phenomenon disappears from Western life, if it is destroyed, we will lose everything. There will be no common values. And pragmatism alone, be it economic, political or military pragmatism, will not take us far," Patriarch Kirill said.