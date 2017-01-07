Patriarch Kirill urges to spend less time in "virtual reality" on Christmas Eve

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in his speech on Christmas Eve urged Christians to be more tolerant and forgiving, leave "virtual reality" for the real world and help those in need.
"Let’s not be judgmental of each other’s weaknesses, more tolerant and kinder, give each other more joy and love. Let’s leave the virtual reality space for the real world, opening our hearts to people that really need attention and care," the Patriarch said.
Patriarch Kirill noted that Christmas is "one of the most important holidays in the calendar of all Christian churches." "The Church sees it as a turning point in human history, the emergence of the possibility to actually reverse the tragic course of life, to turn from darkness to light, from collapse - to creation, from sin - to righteousness, from death - to life," he said, adding that Christmas is a celebration that traditionally gathers the whole family. "A family where there is peace and love, is an entry into the kingdom of God," he said.
The Christmas service began in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. The service is broadcasted live on Channel One, Rossiya 1, Spas TV channels, and online on the official website of the Russian Orthodox Church patriarchia.ru.
The Eastern Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Polish, Georgian, Serbian Orthodox Churches, Mount Athos monasteries celebrate Christmas with the Russian Orthodox Church.