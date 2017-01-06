Pope Francis congratulates Orthodox Church believers celebrating Christmas

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
VATICAN, January 6. /TASS/. Pope Francis has congratulated Orthodox Church believers with the coming Christmas (under the Julian calendar) "in the spirit of brotherly love."
The Pontific delivered these greetings from a window of the Apostolic Palace while addressing pilgrims on Saint Peter’s Square with a sermon on the occasion of the Catholic Feast of the Epiphany.
The Pontific also greeted all the participants in the traditional costumed Journey of the Magi along central streets of the Eternal City organized for the 32nd time this year.