British pop singer George Michael dies at 53

LONDON, December 26. /TASS/. World’s famous pop singer George Michael passed away at the age of 53, according to a report from the Press Association agency.

The agency said citing the singer’s agent that "George Michael passed away peacefully at home."

He died at Goring, Oxfordshire, England and, according to the agency, police said there were no suspicious circumstances in the death of the singer.

George Michael, born in London on June 25, 1963 as Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, skyrocketed to fame in 1980s as part of music duo Wham! where he performed with his classmate Andrew Ridgeley.

He began his solo career in 1986 and his first solo album Faith saw over 20 million copies sold around the globe. In all, the singer had over 80 million albums sold worldwide during his career.

Throughout his 30-year career, George Michael won numerous music awards, including two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, three American Music Awards and three Brit Awards.