World celebrities express condolences over George Michael’s death

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. International celebrities express their condolences after learning the news on the death of British Grammy Awards winner George Michael, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 53.

"I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist," Elton John wrote in his Instagram account. "My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans"

One of the world’s famous pop singers George Michael passed away at the age of 53 at Goring, Oxfordshire, England on December 25 during Christmas Holiday celebrations.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," his agent was quoted as saying by Western media.

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time," the agent said. "There will be no further comment at this stage."

Robbie Williams, the winner of record 18 Brit Awards, wrote in his Twitter:

Oh God no …I love you George …Rest In Peace x — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) 26 December 2016

George Michael, born in London on June 25, 1963 as Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, skyrocketed to fame in 1980s as part of music duo Wham! where he performed with his classmate Andrew Ridgeley.

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) 26 December 2016

George Michael began his solo career in 1986 and his first solo album ‘Faith’ saw over 20 million copies sold around the globe. In all, the singer had over 80 million albums sold worldwide.

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) 26 December 2016

Throughout his 30-year career, George Michael won numerous music awards, including two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, three American Music Awards and three Brit Awards.