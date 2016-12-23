Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Siberian methanol poisoning death toll rises to 74 - health authority

Society & Culture
December 23, 5:31 UTC+3 IRKUTSK
A total of 31 residents of Irkutsk remain in hospitals
1 pages in this article
© Kirill Shipitsin/TASS

IRKUTSK, December 23. /TASS/. The number of people who died after drinking a bath lotion containing methanol has risen to 74 in Russia's Siberian city of Irkutsk, the regional health ministry’s press service told TASS Friday.

Read also
Bottles of the lethal bath lotion called Boyaryshnik
Some 10,000 bottles of poisonous bath lotion seized in Siberia’s Irkutsk

"We have information about 74 deaths from poisoning in the period since December 17, the total number of victims is 122. A total of 31 residents of Irkutsk remain in hospitals," the press service said. Previous reports put the death toll at 72.

The first methanol poisoning was registered in Bratsk, the region’s second largest city, the ministry said Friday.

"One person was hospitalized in Bratsk with suspected methanol poisoning," the ministry said. The victim’s condition is unknown.

A criminal case has been opened into the sale of goods failing to meet safety requirements and resulting in the death of two or more people. A total of 13 people have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation.

Two of the suspects were placed under house arrest, eight were remanded in custody. One person was released. The court will decide on pretrial restriction measures for the remaining two suspects on Saturday.

A ban on sales of all nonfood alcohol-containing products has been imposed in Irkutsk and in the region. The ban will stay in place as long as checks continue at local stores as to whether they have on sale the lethal bath lotion called Boyaryshnik and similar products.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
40
TASS pictures of the year
13
Moscow decks its streets with festive lights
3
Pamela Anderson says she will ‘gladly’ get Russian citizenship
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US replies to Putin: our armed forces stronger than yours
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
5
Stalin’s grandson passes away in Moscow
6
Defense minister says NATO continues military buildup near Russian borders
7
Ethnic Ruthenes of sub-Carpathian Ukraine demand autonomy
TOP STORIES
Реклама