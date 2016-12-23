Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Some 10,000 bottles of poisonous bath lotion seized in Siberia’s Irkutsk

Society & Culture
December 23, 5:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at more than 3,500 shops and warehouses in the region in the past four days
1 pages in this article
Bottles of the lethal bath lotion called Boyaryshnik

Bottles of the lethal bath lotion called Boyaryshnik

© Irkutsk Region's Rospotrebnadzor department/TASS

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Police seized more than 10,000 bottles of bath lotion containing methanol, similar to the ones that caused a series of deadly poisonings in the Siberian city of Irkutsk this week, a spokeswoman for the Russian Interior Ministry told TASS Friday.

Read also
Police detains 11 suspects in deadly methanol poisoning in Siberia

Spokeswoman Irina Volk said a cache of "10,000 bottles, each containing 250 milliliters of the Boyaryshnik cosmetic product, have been found and seized in the basement of a cottage in Irkutsk" on Thursday.

She said law enforcement officers conducted searches at more than 3,500 shops and warehouses in the region in the past four days.

More than 22,000 liters of alcohol sold with violations have been seized as a result of the large-scale operation in the region that began in the wake of the poisoning.

To date, at least 71 people died and over 100 suffered from health problems of varying degrees after drinking a bath lotion containing methanol.

A criminal case has been opened into the sale of goods failing to meet safety requirements and resulting in the death of two or more people. A total of 11 people have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation.

A ban on sales of all nonfood alcohol-containing products has been imposed in Irkutsk and in the region. The ban will stay in place as long as checks continue at local stores as to whether they have on sale the lethal bath lotion called Boyaryshnik and similar products.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
40
TASS pictures of the year
13
Moscow decks its streets with festive lights
3
Pamela Anderson says she will ‘gladly’ get Russian citizenship
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US replies to Putin: our armed forces stronger than yours
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
5
Stalin’s grandson passes away in Moscow
6
Defense minister says NATO continues military buildup near Russian borders
7
Ethnic Ruthenes of sub-Carpathian Ukraine demand autonomy
TOP STORIES
Реклама