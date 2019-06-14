Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Interior Ministry receives 12,000 passport applications from Donbass residents

Society & Culture
June 14, 14:13 UTC+3 POKROVSKOYE

As many as 1,200 applications have already been processed and approved

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

POKROVSKOYE /Rostov region/, June 14. /TASS/. As many as 12,000 citizens of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) have applied for Russian passports after the Russian president signed a decree introducing a fast-track citizenship option for Donbass residents, Head of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Rostov Region Branch Police Lieutenant General Oleg Agarkov told reporters on Friday.

Read also

Donbass residents start receiving Russian passports under fast-track procedure

"As of now, the Rostov region’s migration service has received 12,000 passport applications that will be processed within three months. As many as 1,200 applications have already been processed and approved," he said.

On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which eases Russian citizenship rules for residents of certain regions of southeastern Ukraine. "Individuals permanently residing in certain areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions have the right to apply for Russian citizenship under a fast-track procedure," the decree reads. According to the document, the decision has been made "in order to protect human rights and freedoms" based on generally accepted international laws.

In late April, two offices of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Migration Service were established in the Rostov region: one in the Neklinovsky district and the other in the city of Novoshakhtinsk. The offices provide passport services to DPR and LPR residents respectively.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
The way it used to be: Looking back at Soviet-era summer vacations
10
This week in photos: Putin-Xi meeting, panda pair’s arrival in Moscow, and Trump's UK tour
7
China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Who’s behind the Gulf tanker attacks and Serbia could send troops to Kosovo
2
Putin notes terrorists in Syria defeated thanks in part to Moscow’s aid to Damascus
3
Russia’s advanced Borei-A submarine to enter 2nd stage of shipbuilders’ trials — source
4
Putin approves supporting Rosneft's gas projects in Venezuela
5
Russian embassy in Iran confirms rescue of 11 Russians from burning tanker
6
Bank of Russia cuts key rate to 7.5%
7
Iran categorically rejects US accusations over attacks on tankers — media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT