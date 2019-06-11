Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Interior Minister to request dismissal of two police generals over Golunov affair

Society & Culture
June 11, 18:20 UTC+3

Earlier, charges against Ivan were dropped - initially, they included producing, selling and transporting drugs

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev will ask the Russian president to dismiss Major-General Andrei Puchkov, the chief of Moscow’s Western Administrative District police force, which opened a criminal case against Ivan Golunov, an investigative reporter of the Internet resource Meduza.

Read also

Russian Interior Ministry drops case against journalist Golunov

"I have made a decision to ask the Russian president to dismiss the chief of the Moscow Western Administrative District’s police force Major-General Andrei Puchkov and chief of the Drug Control Directorate of the Moscow police force, Major-General Yuri Devyatkin," Kolokoltsev told the media on Tuesday.

