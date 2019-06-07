Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

China’s Xi awarded Dr. h.c. degree of St. Petersburg State University

Society & Culture
June 07, 2:56 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Doctor Honoris Causa diploma was handed over to the Chinese leader by the university’s rector Nikolay Kropachev

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has been awarded a honorary degree of the St. Petersburg State University.

Read also
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses an event to mark the 70th anniversary of Russian-Chinese diplomatic ties

Russian-Chinese ties set good example for other states — Xi Jinping

The awarding ceremony was held at the university on Thursday evening. The Doctor Honoris Causa diploma was handed over to the Chinese leader by the university’s rector Nikolay Kropachev. The ceremony was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a graduate of the St. Petersburg State Univesity.

While visiting Beijing in late April, President Putin was awarded a Doctor Honoris Causa degree of Beijing’s Tsinghua University the Chinese leader graduated from in 1979.

The St. Petersburg University has more than 90 agreements with 50 Chinese partners, including the Tsinghua University and the Beijing University. More than 2,000 Chinese students study at the university annually. It has a branch in China’s Harbin and plans to build a joint campus with the Harbin Polytechnic University by 2022.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo
12
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty
10
Russian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
2
Nationalists hurl flares at Poroshenko’s home, demand his arrest for corruption
3
RDIF, Middle Eastern partners to invest in modernizing Baikonur spaceport
4
Over 30 ICBMs to assume combat duty with Russia's Strategic Missile Forces by year-end
5
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
6
Bulgarian president calls on Russia to show more flexibility in energy pricing policies
7
Xi Jinping: Russia and China staying in tune with the times
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT