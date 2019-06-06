Russian-Chinese ties set good example for other states — Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses an event to mark the 70th anniversary of Russian-Chinese diplomatic ties © Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China serve as a guarantor of international peace and set a positive example for other nations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a celebration to mark the 70th anniversary of Russian-Chinese diplomatic ties on Wednesday night.

"The Russian-Chinese relations, which are entering a new stage, are based on solid mutual trust and strategic bilateral support," the Chinese leader said, adding that the most important distinctive feature of bilateral relations was "solid mutual trust in politics and firm bilateral support."

"We need to cherish the precious mutual trust," he continued. "We need to boost bilateral support in matters that are critically important to us, to firmly maintain the strategic direction of Russian-Chinese relations despite all kinds of interference and sabotage."

"The Russian-Chinese relations, which are entering a new era, serve as a reliable guarantee of peace and stability on the globe," he said.

According to the Chinese leader, bilateral ties are aimed at "promoting a multipolar world and democratization of international affairs in order to create a more prosperous, stable and fair world and establish a new type of international relations."

"Our relations serve as an example for creating a new type of international relations and forming the community of humankind sharing a common future."

"No matter how Russian-Chinese relations changed throughout those 70 years, the friendship between the two nations remained as firm as a rock," he said. "May the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations pave the way for unveiling the beautiful Russian-Chinese universal partnership of the future and strategic cooperation of the new era!"

On Wednesday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart attended a ceremonial concert in the famous Bolshoi Theater, marking the 70th anniversary since the diplomatic ties between the countries were established.