Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Dating app Tinder ready to cooperate with security agencies, says Russian media watchdog

Society & Culture
June 06, 13:35 UTC+3

Russian media watchdog has confirmed the mobile app's readiness for cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Monica Almeida

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Tinder, a mobile dating app, is ready to provide its data to Russian security agencies if necessary, head of the Russia’s telecom and mass media watchdog Roskomnadzor Alexander Zharov said on Thursday.

"The recent situation with Tinder has shown that data the company was requested to provide, they did it and pledged to make every effort to find a way to provide the data requested by the security services in case of crimes," he said in an interview with the NTV television channel.

Read also

Tinder says it did not share user data after being registered by Russia’s media watchdog

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty
10
Russian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan
14
These colors can run! Muscovites brighten up capital with ‘the happiest 5K on the planet’
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US financier Calvey under house arrest awaits greenlight for SPIEF visit
2
Rostelecom, Tele2, Ericsson conclude agreement to create 5G test zone in Moscow
3
Kremlin confirms Putin’s meeting with pope planned
4
Putin arrives in St. Petersburg to take part in international economic forum
5
Russian entrepreneurs may get new opportunities in Chinese market — finance minister
6
Maduro says Venezuelan people want new parliamentary election
7
Russia, China sign deal to set up $1bln venture fund
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT