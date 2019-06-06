Dating app Tinder ready to cooperate with security agencies, says Russian media watchdog

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Tinder, a mobile dating app, is ready to provide its data to Russian security agencies if necessary, head of the Russia’s telecom and mass media watchdog Roskomnadzor Alexander Zharov said on Thursday.

"The recent situation with Tinder has shown that data the company was requested to provide, they did it and pledged to make every effort to find a way to provide the data requested by the security services in case of crimes," he said in an interview with the NTV television channel.