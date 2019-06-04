Tinder says it did not share user data after being registered by Russia’s media watchdog

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The owners of the dating app Tinder did not hand over any personal information of its users to regulatory agencies after Russia’s telecom and media watchdog, the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, put it on a special registry of data service providers, a source in the PR department of Match Group, LLC that owns the service told TASS on Tuesday.

On Monday, it was reported that Match Group, LLC was included on the registry after providing the required information in response to the regulator’s request.

"We have received a registration request from the Russian government authorities, as of now we have registered in order to abide by the law," the source said. The registration does not imply that "any user or personal data" has to be transferred to regulatory agencies, and the owners of the service "have not transmitted that data to the government," the press service stated.

The registry of data service providers is shaped by the telecom watchdog together with law enforcement, intelligence structures and state security agencies in accordance with the law ‘On Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection’.

The law says that data service providers on the Internet are obliged to store data on the reception, transmission, delivery and (or) processing of voice data, written texts, images, sounds, video and other electronic messages, as well as information on those users for a year from the moment of completion of such activities. Moreover, the messages of Internet users themselves should be stored for six months. Those registered are also obliged to provide that information upon the request of law enforcement agencies.