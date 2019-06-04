Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tinder says it did not share user data after being registered by Russia’s media watchdog

Business & Economy
June 04, 13:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Monday, it was reported that Match Group, LLC was included on the watchdog's registry after providing the required information in response to the regulator’s request

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Mike Blake/Illustration

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The owners of the dating app Tinder did not hand over any personal information of its users to regulatory agencies after Russia’s telecom and media watchdog, the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, put it on a special registry of data service providers, a source in the PR department of Match Group, LLC that owns the service told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

Court rules to block Telegram messenger in Russia

On Monday, it was reported that Match Group, LLC was included on the registry after providing the required information in response to the regulator’s request.

"We have received a registration request from the Russian government authorities, as of now we have registered in order to abide by the law," the source said. The registration does not imply that "any user or personal data" has to be transferred to regulatory agencies, and the owners of the service "have not transmitted that data to the government," the press service stated.

The registry of data service providers is shaped by the telecom watchdog together with law enforcement, intelligence structures and state security agencies in accordance with the law ‘On Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection’.

The law says that data service providers on the Internet are obliged to store data on the reception, transmission, delivery and (or) processing of voice data, written texts, images, sounds, video and other electronic messages, as well as information on those users for a year from the moment of completion of such activities. Moreover, the messages of Internet users themselves should be stored for six months. Those registered are also obliged to provide that information upon the request of law enforcement agencies.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The flame of truth will never die: West can’t make Russia give up Victory Day
2
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
3
Russian Army to get over 400 advanced armored vehicles this year
4
Zelensky’s stance very significant in Donbass negotiation process, says Kremlin
5
Russia to demonstrate newest combat robot at Army-2019 defense show
6
Kremlin: US-Turkey plans to create S-400 working group are none of Russia’s business
7
Vostochny Cosmodrome’ second phase of construction began
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT