Russia, China to hold years of scientific cooperation in 2020-2021

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and China will hold the years of cooperation in the sphere of science, technology and innovations in 2020-2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on the outcomes of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The sides have already agreed to hold the years of cooperation in the sphere of science, technology and innovations in 2020-2021," he said. According to the Chinese leader, the events held during these years will assist in training Russian and Chinese specialists, as well as raising the level of both countries’ scientific and technological development.

During Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia, around 30 inter-governmental and commercial agreements have been signed. On June 6-7, the Chinese leader will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).