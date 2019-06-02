Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Hainan authorities fine environmental law violators for $26 mln

Society & Culture
June 02, 8:00 UTC+3

An official noted that "strict administrative punishment is an effective way to force enterprises to comply with the law"

HAIKOU, June 2/.TASS/. The amount of fines for damaging the environment of the Chinese island province of Hainan in 2018 amounted to 184 mln yuan (about $26.7 million), according to the Hainan Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment Mao Dongli. According to him, the authorities pay special attention to the resort's environment protection and its "green" development.

"Last year, Hainan law enforcement agencies investigated 1172 cases of environmental violations involving 275 provincial enterprises," said Mao Dongli, as quoted by the China Daily. "54 people were detained, while the amount of fines  amounted to 184 mln yuan ($26.7 million), which is up 76% compared to the previous year," he noted. 

According to the official, "the penalty for illegal activities that cause damage to the environment is a part of the comprehensive measures taken by the Hainan administration for the" green" development of the province." The deputy head of the department noted that "strict administrative punishment is an effective way to force enterprises to comply with the law in the field of environmental protection."

Mao Dongli also noted that currently the province’s companies have increased environmental requirements. So, last year, the authorities tested 641 projects, of which seven were rejected due to ecological threats. Over the past three years, about 500 projects were given a red light. "Fighting the violators," he stressed, "is necessary in order to keep the mountains of Hainan green and the sky blue." 

