This week in photos: Pitt, DiCaprio at Cannes, Zelensky sworn in and Game of Thrones ends

Notre Dame inferno aftermath: France’s iconic cathedral struggles to rise from the ashes May 16, 14:27

Vintage cars from all over the world roll through Russia’s capital

Vintage cars from all over the world roll through Russia’s capital May 20, 18:05

School's out: Looking back at the Last Bell

School's out: Looking back at the Last Bell May 23, 18:42

'Ballerina' is illuminated at Campbells Cove during the media preview of Vivid Sydney 2019 in Sydney, Australia, May 22 © Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Russia's Aleksandra Soldatova performing her ball routine during the individuals finals at the 2019 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Baku, May 19 © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Singer Duncan Laurence representing the Netherlands poses with the trophy as he wins the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Tel-Aviv, Israel, May 19 © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Nine-year-old girl holding some stuffed animals her grandparents salvaged from their storage unit in Jefferson City, USA, May 23. It was among many units destroyed by a tornado in southwestern Missouri © Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images

Actress Olga Pipchenko is seen during a preview of the Moscow Choir production staged by Nikita Kobelev on the main stage of the Vladimir Mayakovsky Moscow Academic Theatre, Moscow, May 20 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walking back after addressing the media in Downing Street in London, May 24. May declared she made up her mind to step down as the leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party and, respectively, leave the post of prime minister © AP Photo/Frank Augstein

A floral display is seen in the window of the Kiki McDonough store near Sloane Square as businesses unveil this years creations in support of the Chelsea Flower Show in London, May 20 © Leon Neal/Getty Images

Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt arriving for the screening of 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, May 21 © EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Ukrainian President-elect Vladimir Zelenskiy gestures as he waits to attend his inauguration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20 © AP Photo/Zoya Shu, Pool

The Casino of Monte Cralso is reflected in a mirror at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 22 © EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

An actor dressed as Tyrion Lannister, poses for photographers with fake severed head before the screening of final episode of Game of Thrones on 20-meter-high screen at RZD Arena in Moscow, Russia, May 20 © REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Diego Salamanca, 13, practicing his lasso skills at the Rancho del Charro on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, May 18 © AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme

A tourist taking pictures in the entrance way to a shopping mall decorated with mirrors in Tokyo, May 18 © AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

A tourist taking pictures in the entrance way to a shopping mall decorated with mirrors in Tokyo, May 18

© AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Diego Salamanca, 13, practicing his lasso skills at the Rancho del Charro on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, May 18

© AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme

An actor dressed as Tyrion Lannister, poses for photographers with fake severed head before the screening of final episode of Game of Thrones on 20-meter-high screen at RZD Arena in Moscow, Russia, May 20

© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Casino of Monte Cralso is reflected in a mirror at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 22

© EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Ukrainian President-elect Vladimir Zelenskiy gestures as he waits to attend his inauguration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20

© AP Photo/Zoya Shu, Pool

Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt arriving for the screening of 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, May 21

© EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A floral display is seen in the window of the Kiki McDonough store near Sloane Square as businesses unveil this years creations in support of the Chelsea Flower Show in London, May 20

© Leon Neal/Getty Images

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walking back after addressing the media in Downing Street in London, May 24. May declared she made up her mind to step down as the leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party and, respectively, leave the post of prime minister

© AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Actress Olga Pipchenko is seen during a preview of the Moscow Choir production staged by Nikita Kobelev on the main stage of the Vladimir Mayakovsky Moscow Academic Theatre, Moscow, May 20

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Nine-year-old girl holding some stuffed animals her grandparents salvaged from their storage unit in Jefferson City, USA, May 23. It was among many units destroyed by a tornado in southwestern Missouri

© Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images

Singer Duncan Laurence representing the Netherlands poses with the trophy as he wins the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Tel-Aviv, Israel, May 19

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Russia's Aleksandra Soldatova performing her ball routine during the individuals finals at the 2019 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Baku, May 19

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS