This week in photos: Pitt, DiCaprio at Cannes, Zelensky sworn in and Game of Thrones ends

Society & Culture
May 24, 15:43 UTC+3

Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery

A tourist taking pictures in the entrance way to a shopping mall decorated with mirrors in Tokyo, May 18
A tourist taking pictures in the entrance way to a shopping mall decorated with mirrors in Tokyo, May 18
A tourist taking pictures in the entrance way to a shopping mall decorated with mirrors in Tokyo, May 18
© AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Diego Salamanca, 13, practicing his lasso skills at the Rancho del Charro on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, May 18
Diego Salamanca, 13, practicing his lasso skills at the Rancho del Charro on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, May 18
Diego Salamanca, 13, practicing his lasso skills at the Rancho del Charro on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, May 18
© AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme
An actor dressed as Tyrion Lannister, poses for photographers with fake severed head before the screening of final episode of Game of Thrones on 20-meter-high screen at RZD Arena in Moscow, Russia, May 20
An actor dressed as Tyrion Lannister, poses for photographers with fake severed head before the screening of final episode of Game of Thrones on 20-meter-high screen at RZD Arena in Moscow, Russia, May 20
An actor dressed as Tyrion Lannister, poses for photographers with fake severed head before the screening of final episode of Game of Thrones on 20-meter-high screen at RZD Arena in Moscow, Russia, May 20
© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Casino of Monte Cralso is reflected in a mirror at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 22
The Casino of Monte Cralso is reflected in a mirror at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 22
The Casino of Monte Cralso is reflected in a mirror at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 22
© EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy gestures as he waits to attend his inauguration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20
Ukrainian President-elect Vladimir Zelenskiy gestures as he waits to attend his inauguration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20
Ukrainian President-elect Vladimir Zelenskiy gestures as he waits to attend his inauguration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20
© AP Photo/Zoya Shu, Pool
Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt arriving for the screening of 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, May 21
Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt arriving for the screening of 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, May 21
Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt arriving for the screening of 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, May 21
© EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
A floral display is seen in the window of the Kiki McDonough store near Sloane Square as businesses unveil this years creations in support of the Chelsea Flower Show in London, May 20
A floral display is seen in the window of the Kiki McDonough store near Sloane Square as businesses unveil this years creations in support of the Chelsea Flower Show in London, May 20
A floral display is seen in the window of the Kiki McDonough store near Sloane Square as businesses unveil this years creations in support of the Chelsea Flower Show in London, May 20
© Leon Neal/Getty Images
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walking back after addressing the media in Downing Street in London, May 24. May declared she made up her mind to step down as the leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party and, respectively, leave the post of prime minister
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walking back after addressing the media in Downing Street in London, May 24. May has declared she has made up her mind to step down as the leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party and, respectively, leave the post of prime minister
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walking back after addressing the media in Downing Street in London, May 24. May declared she made up her mind to step down as the leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party and, respectively, leave the post of prime minister
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Actress Olga Pipchenko is seen during a preview of the Moscow Choir production staged by Nikita Kobelev on the main stage of the Vladimir Mayakovsky Moscow Academic Theatre, Moscow, May 20
Actress Olga Pipchenko is seen during a preview of the Moscow Choir production staged by Nikita Kobelev on the main stage of the Vladimir Mayakovsky Moscow Academic Theatre, Moscow, May 20
Actress Olga Pipchenko is seen during a preview of the Moscow Choir production staged by Nikita Kobelev on the main stage of the Vladimir Mayakovsky Moscow Academic Theatre, Moscow, May 20
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Nine-year-old girl holding some stuffed animals her grandparents salvaged from their storage unit in Jefferson City, USA, May 23. It was among many units destroyed by a tornado in southwestern Missouri
Nine-year-old girl holding some stuffed animals her grandparents salvaged from their storage unit in Jefferson City, USA, May 23. It was among many units destroyed by a tornado in southwestern Missouri
Nine-year-old girl holding some stuffed animals her grandparents salvaged from their storage unit in Jefferson City, USA, May 23. It was among many units destroyed by a tornado in southwestern Missouri
© Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images
Singer Duncan Laurence representing the Netherlands poses with the trophy as he wins the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Tel-Aviv, Israel, May 19
Singer Duncan Laurence representing the Netherlands poses with the trophy as he wins the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Tel-Aviv, Israel, May 19
Singer Duncan Laurence representing the Netherlands poses with the trophy as he wins the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Tel-Aviv, Israel, May 19
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Russia's Aleksandra Soldatova performing her ball routine during the individuals finals at the 2019 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Baku, May 19
Russia's Aleksandra Soldatova performing her ball routine during the individuals finals at the 2019 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Baku, May 19
Russia's Aleksandra Soldatova performing her ball routine during the individuals finals at the 2019 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Baku, May 19
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
'Ballerina' is illuminated at Campbells Cove during the media preview of Vivid Sydney 2019 in Sydney, Australia, May 22
'Ballerina' is illuminated at Campbells Cove during the media preview of Vivid Sydney 2019 in Sydney, Australia, May 22
'Ballerina' is illuminated at Campbells Cove during the media preview of Vivid Sydney 2019 in Sydney, Australia, May 22
© Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio stun at Cannes, Vladimir Zelensky sworn in as Ukraine's president, 'Game of Thrones' ends and other snapshots of the week. Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery

