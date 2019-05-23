Larisa Sadilova’s film about Russian province sparks applause at Cannes Festival

CANNES, May 23. /TASS/. Larisa Sadilova’s film Once in Trubchevsk has premiered in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard (Certain Glance) contest at the Palace of Festivals on the Croisette embankment.

The film giving a glimpse of everyday life in a remote Russian province drew warm applause from the festival’s guests and journalists. The Debussy film hall was packed to capacity. The plot is set in a Russian village and tells a story of two families destined to experience betrayals and partings before they make a decision to get back to their previous life.

This is Sadilova’s first invitation to Cannes.

"The Cannes festival welcomes Russian director Larisa Sadilova for the first time, but this is a seventh film in her career," the festival’s spokesman said. According to the organizers, Sadilova’s new film, "a chronicle of Russian provincial life, is distinguished by warmth and sincerity of narration and an excellent cast."

This year two Russian films are presented in the Un Certain Regard contest. The other is Kantemir Blagov’s Dylda. This is a second time Balagov, 27, participates in the Cannes Festival. In 2017, his debut release called Closeness earned the prize of the international federation of the film press FIPRESCI.

Soviet and Russian films have participated in the Cannes Festival since its establishment in 1946. In the first postwar year the Grand Prix went to the Soviet film The Turning Point (director Fridrikh Ermler, screenplay by Boris Chirskov). And the Best Director Award went to Mikhail Romm’s Girl No. 217.

The 72nd Cannes film festival is being held on May 14-25. The winner in the Un Certain Regard contest will be named on May 24.