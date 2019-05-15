Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Star-studded red carpet looks for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival

Society & Culture
May 15, 11:29 UTC+3

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14

Model Alessandra Ambrosio posing for photographers at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'The Dead Don't Die' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes
Model Alessandra Ambrosio posing for photographers at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'The Dead Don't Die' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes
Model Alessandra Ambrosio posing for photographers at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'The Dead Don't Die' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes
© Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
President of the Jury, Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and actress Elle Fanning
President of the Jury, Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and actress Elle Fanning
President of the Jury, Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and actress Elle Fanning
© EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Actors Luka Sabbat, Selena Gomez, Bill Murray and director Jim Jarmusch
Actors Luka Sabbat, Selena Gomez, Bill Murray and director Jim Jarmusch
Actors Luka Sabbat, Selena Gomez, Bill Murray and director Jim Jarmusch
© Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Actress Eva Longoria
Actress Eva Longoria
Actress Eva Longoria
© Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Actors Javier Bardem and Charlotte Gainsbourg
Actors Javier Bardem and Charlotte Gainsbourg
Actors Javier Bardem and Charlotte Gainsbourg
© AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
Model Romee Strijd
Model Romee Strijd
Model Romee Strijd
© Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Hofit Golan arriving for the screening of the film 'The Dead Don't Die' and the opening ceremony of the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival
Hofit Golan arriving for the screening of the film 'The Dead Don't Die' and the opening ceremony of the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival
Hofit Golan arriving for the screening of the film 'The Dead Don't Die' and the opening ceremony of the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival
© EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Model Izabel Goulart
Model Izabel Goulart
Model Izabel Goulart
© EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND
Actress Julianne Moore
Actress Julianne Moore
Actress Julianne Moore
© Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Jury member and actress Elle Fanning
Jury member and actress Elle Fanning
Jury member and actress Elle Fanning
© Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Actors Chloe Sevigny, Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, Luka Sabbat, Tilda Swinton, Sara Driver, director Jim Jarmusch and actor Bill Murray
Actors Chloe Sevigny, Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, Luka Sabbat, Tilda Swinton, Sara Driver, director Jim Jarmusch and actor Bill Murray
Actors Chloe Sevigny, Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, Luka Sabbat, Tilda Swinton, Sara Driver, director Jim Jarmusch and actor Bill Murray
© Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Bill Murray at the screening of the film ‘The Dead Don't Die'
Bill Murray at the screening of the film ‘The Dead Don't Die'
Bill Murray at the screening of the film ‘The Dead Don't Die'
© EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Singer Jessica Jung
Singer Jessica Jung
Singer Jessica Jung
© AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
Snapshots from Cannes: roll out the red carpet and stroll down memory lane

Cannes is in full swing as celebrities flock to the French city for another year of the film festival. Founded in 1946, the festival became one of the "Big Three" alongside the Venice Film Festival and Berlin International Film Festival. The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival runs from May 14 to 25. This year, Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu was named the jury president. Jim Jarmusch zombie film 'The Dead Don't Die' served as the opening film of the event. Take a look at famous guests of this prestigious event.

