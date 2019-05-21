UN SC session on Ukraine language law blocked for political reasons, Moscow says

MOSCOW, May 21./TASS/. The Russian side regrets that Western countries in the UN Security Council blocked for political reasons an emergency session on Ukraine’s law on the state language, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Tuesday.

"The aim of the initiative is to attract attention of the global community to the fact that this document is discriminatory towards the Russian-speaking population and the national minorities of Ukraine, it crudely violates the approved by the Security Council Resolution 2202 (2014) "Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements" and is defying a number of international-legal and constitutional rules," the ministry said.

"The enactment of this law will delay prospects for a peaceful settlement in Donbass and is fraught with a further deterioration of the situation in the east of Ukraine.

"It is regretful that Western members of the Security Council blocked the session for political reasons, refusing to give proper assessment of the activity of the Kiev authorities and once again demonstrating double standards in considering the developments in that country," the Foreign Ministry said.