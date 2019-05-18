Yulia Skripal puts her Moscow flat on sale, looks for new owner for her dog

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Yulia Skripal, the daughter of former GRU (military intelligence) Colonel Sergei Skripal allegedly poisoned in the UK, is not planning to return to Russia, as she has already had her car sold and has also put her Moscow flat on sale, Viktoria Skripal, Yulia’s cousin and Sergei’s niece, told TASS on Saturday.

"Yulia Skripal does not plan to come back to Russia, as she has already had her Ford car sold and now her two-room flat is on sale as well. They are looking for a buyer and it is not a secret. A friend of hers is authorized to sell her flat. She gets in touch with her friend on social networks," Viktoria said.

"A corner two-room flat is located on the first floor … in northwest Moscow, in Davydkovskaya Street. Yulia owns it and is registered there. Besides, Yulia asked to take care of her dog, a black mongrel called Nuar, so to find a good master for it," she added.

Until now, Viktoria has been taking care of Sergei Skripal’s 90-year-old mother.

"His mother’s health is volatile as granny will be 91 on July 24. It was last year when Yulia made only one - the first and last - call on her granny’s birthday," Viktoria said.

Viktoria Skripal has come up with suggestions that after having her flat sold, Yulia will make a statement that she was not going to return to Russia.

"She will have to make this statement so that I can calm down and will stop filing requests wherever possible," she assumed.

Skripal saga

According to London, former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia.