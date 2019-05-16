Nearly half of Ukrainians ready to support idea of Donbass autonomy, poll shows

KIEV, May 16. /TASS/. Nearly half of Ukrainians support the idea of granting autonomy to the Donbass republics within Ukraine and finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, shows a poll conducted by the Social Monitoring center, the Rating sociological group and the Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research.

According to the survey’s results, 24.5% of respondents support the idea of autonomy, while another 24.4% are likely to support it. At the same time, 20.7% of those polled spoke out against Donbass autonomy another 12.8% said they were likely to oppose such an initiative.

The poll involving 3,000 respondents was conducted in 24 Ukrainian regions and the capital of Kiev from April 30 to May 10. The margin of error does not exceed 1.83%.