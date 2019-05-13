Job satisfaction: Most Russians pleased with their employment, says poll

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Russian Public Opinion Research Center explained that most Russians (85%) are satisfied with their job, according to the results of a survey published on Monday.

"The majority of Russians like their job: 85% of respondents stated on the matter," the center reported.

More than one-third of Russian citizens (34%) said that they selected their job because of the circumstances, according to the poll. Almost the same number (30%) opted for their workplace guided by their interests. Still, 17% of the respondents answered that they "had no choice" during employment, and the same amount found a job based on financial aspects.

The majority of those polled (68%) also think that their salary "will not grow, most probably" if they work longer and more productively. Besides, more than half of the respondents (56%) stated that they would keep their job even if they had enough money not to work.

The poll was carried out by the Russian leading state-run pollster on May 7, 2019, among 1,600 adult respondents by phone.