Majority of Russians help those in need, but charitable foundations not popular — poll

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. More than 90% of Russian citizens responded to requests for help for people in distress at least once in 2018, and for the most part of them supported the activity of charitable organizations. That said, just 11% monthly help charitable foundations, according to a poll conducted by the Need Help foundation and agency Tiburon Research, which TASS has at its disposal.

The poll was carried out among respondents aged 18 to 60, internet users and residents of cities of more than 100,000. A total of 1,200 people were questioned.

"The activity of charitable organizations was backed by 84%, including 31% who support them regularly, and 11% who support them monthly," according to the survey. That said, 90% of those surveyed responded to requests for help from unknown people at least once in the last 12 months, which is 2% less than the last year.

People prefer donating money by placing them into donation boxes, buying souvenirs, where the revenues are transferred to the accounts of charitable organizations and sending SMS-donations via shortcode. Respondents aged over 35 pointed to their civic duty as motivation, whereas those aged under 25 stated that they were brought up to help those in need.

The donation sum exceeded 100 rubles ($1.5) in 44% of cases. The bulk of these donations were "to pay for children’s treatment": 68% of respondents opted for this area of help. A total of 56% transferred funds to support children’s treatment in a similar period in 2017.

Just 14% of respondents believe that the administrative costs of non-profit organizations (leases, salaries and business trips for employees) should be covered by donations, compared to 18% who backed this position last year. The majority are now confident that it is the state, large businesses and people with high revenues who should address this task.

Helping in the future

About 28% of internet users polled monitor how their donations were handled. A total of 45% of respondents plan to donate in the future, while 11% will definitely not.

Just 2% of those surveyed have no financial difficulties and could purchase a country house or a flat if need be. According to 39% of respondents, their financial difficulties are usually caused by purchases of major appliances.

According to the survey, 71% believe that the state should take care of all citizens and provide them with an adequate standard of living.