No incidents recorded during Victory Day celebrations - Russian Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. No incidents were recorded during the Victory Day celebrations in Russia, the Emergencies Ministry's press service told TASS on Friday.

"According to data available to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, there were no incidents," a ministry press officer said, adding that more than 10,000 activities had taken place across the country on May 9.

"Nearly 600,000 personnel with over 147,000 pieces of equipment, including more than 120,000 staff members of the Emergencies Ministry with 23,000 pieces of equipment, were put on alert and remained ready to respond to any emergency," the press service said.

The Ministry’s units would remain on alert until May 13.