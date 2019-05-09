Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin says it is a sacred duty to defend true heroes of Great Patriotic War

Society & Culture
May 09, 10:55 UTC+3

Russia will always honor war veterans, Putin vowed

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Defending the true heroes of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War is a sacred duty in conditions when in some countries they "shamelessly lie to their children" about the war and "are betraying their ancestors," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech at the Victory Parade in Moscow’s Red Square.

Victory Day Parade in Moscow

"The memory about the Great Patriotic War, about its truth, is our conscience and our responsibility. Today we see how in some countries they are deliberately distorting the events of the war, how they are making idols of those who forgot about their honor and human dignity and served the Nazis, how they are shamelessly lying to their children and betraying their ancestors," Putin said.

"Our sacred duty is to defend true heroes. We bow to all the veterans of the generation of victors," the Russian leader stressed.

The veterans of the Great Patriotic War are now living in different countries now but their feat "cannot be divided." "We will always honor all of you, glorify the Victory that was and remains one for all," Putin stressed.

