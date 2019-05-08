Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow values everyone’s contribution to the defeat of Nazism in WWII

Society & Culture
May 08, 14:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia does not "divide the victory into ours and others" and values "the contribution of all states, all nations, all partisan movements"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia highly values the contribution of all states to the victory over the Nazis in World War II, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at the wreath-laying ceremony at the veteran memorial plaque inside the Russian Foreign Ministry’s building.

"I want to address everyone with words of greetings on this hallowed holiday, Victory Day, which we are celebrating for the 74th time," the Russian foreign minister said. "The war was horrible, and the exceptional courage of the anti-fascists, chiefly the Soviet nations, was needed to break the back of Hitler’s Brown Plague. Our employees, whose names are eternalized in this hall, also contributed to the defeat of the fascists."

Read also
Ex-Waffen-SS members taking part in a march in Riga

Fighting glorification of Nazism remains Russia’s duty to future generations, Moscow says

"We do not divide the victory into ours and others. We value the contribution of all states, all nations, and all partisan movements to our shared victory and presume that it couldn’t have been any other way," Lavrov stressed. "Collectively, even today we strive to prevent the horrors of World War II in the future."

Lavrov pointed to the statements from overseas that Russia’s attention to the memorial dates of the Great Patriotic War is aimed at militarizing society. "I understand that some countries would like to forget as soon as possible about the role that they played in the years of prior to World War II," the Russian top diplomat said. "However, I deem those attempts to accuse us of militarizing public opinion as offensive."

The foreign minister stated that Moscow is doing all that is possible so that "neither present nor future generations ever forgot the horrors of war and prevent their reoccurrence.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
First night rehearsal for WWII Victory Day military parade
13
This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack
10
Sotheby's brings Aivazovsky, Malevich, Chagall works to Moscow ahead of Russian Week
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian upgraded Su-25 attack aircraft to get sighting system with artificial intelligence
2
Iran’s move on JCPOA triggered by Washington’s rash policy, says Kremlin
3
Russia to start development of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2023 — source
4
SSJ-100 plane returned to tarmac due to failure of communication and autopilot systems
5
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
6
Press review: Will Putin meet Pompeo and China stands its ground in Trump’s trade war
7
Kremlin: Decision on SSJ 100 operations suspension can only be taken by aviation bodies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT