Fighting glorification of Nazism remains Russia’s duty to future generations, Moscow says

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Countering the glorification of Nazism and preserving the historical truth remains Russia’s duty to future generations, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law Grigory Lukyantsev told reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We literally take to heart any attempts to falsify history, revise the results of WWII, efforts to glorify Nazism, downplay and reject the feat of those who won that great victory. Preserving the historical truth is our common duty to present and future generations," Lukyantsev said.

"If those who fought to secure the Victory were told that 70 years down the road, former Nazis would march along the streets of European countries and collaborators would be hailed as freedom fighters and national heroes; and that monuments dedicated to warriors who fought against Nazism would be demolished, while monuments and busts in honor of those who fought against the anti-Hitler coalition who committed numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity would be built instead, they would view such statements as a clumsy joke or a flight of fancy," he stressed.

The diplomat recalled that the European Parliament had earlier passed a resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism. "We hope that its approval indicates that the European Union will stop brushing these problems under the carpet and ignoring very negative trends in the EU related to Nazi glorification and falsifying history and will take specific measures to solve the existing problems," he said.