Russian tourists unable to leave Mongolia due to plague quarantine

TASS, May 4. Seventeen Russian tourists have been unable to return home because of the quarantine imposed in western Mongolia after two plague cases were identified there, the Russian Embassy in Mongolia informed TASS on Saturday.

"Mongolia’s authorities declared a quarantine in the country’s western Bayan-Ulgii province," the embassy said. "It will last from April 30 to May 6. To date, 17 tourists from Russia who remain there have got in touch with us."

"They have no health issues. We hope that the quarantine will be lifted on May 6, and they will return home," the embassy’s spokesman added. "We have been in touch with them and provide them with all necessary assistance."

The Russian Embassy advises Russian citizens to refrain from travelling to that part of Mongolia, since they will not be able to leave the province until the quarantine is lifted.

Among the Russians remaining in western Mongolia are residents of Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk. There are also tourists from other countries there, including the US, Japan and Germany.