Ukrainian MP registers proposal on cancelling Ukrainian language bill

Society & Culture
April 25, 20:27 UTC+3 KIEV

Head of the Opposition Bloc faction in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Vadim Novinsky and Deputy Head Alexander Vilkul registered the proposal

KIEV, April 25. /TASS/. Head of the Opposition Bloc faction in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Vadim Novinsky and Deputy Head Alexander Vilkul have registered a draft proposal on cancelling the Ukrainian language bill approved by the Rada earlier.

"I have submitted a draft proposal to the Rada that blocks the signing of the language bill! In this way, neither Parliament Speaker Andrei Parubiy, nor President Pyotr Poroshenko can sign this bill. Therefore, this law cannot come into force," Vilkul wrote on Facebook.

He noted that the proposal was registered right after the vote on the language bill. "The question is, will Parubiy dare to break the law by signing this bill without considering our draft proposal," the MP said.

Verkhovna Rada adopts law on Ukrainian as the only official language

Another proposal on cancelling the bill by an opposition fraction headed by Yuri Boiko was registered earlier, the Rada website informs. So far, the content of the proposals is unavailable.

If a Ukrainian MP or a parliamentary faction register such a proposal, the parliament speaker cannot sign this bill until the members of parliament vote on it.

The bill approved by the Verkhovna Rada on April 25 stipulates that all citizens from now on will be obliged to use the Ukrainian language in all spheres of life. Special language inspectors will monitor compliance. They will be empowered to attend the meetings of any bodies of power, to demand documents from non-governmental organizations and political parties for examination and set fines.

