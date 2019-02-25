Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian maestro Gergiev to conduct premiere of Khovanshchina in Milan’s La Scala

February 25, 18:27 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The performance was staged by an Italian team led by director Mario Martone

ST. PETERSBURG, February 25. /TASS/. Acclaimed Russian conductor Valery Gergiev has been invited to Italy to conduct six premiere performances of the Khovanshchina opera at La Scala Theater in Milan, Mariinsky Theater Press Attache Anna Yakovleva told TASS on Monday.

"On February 27, Valery Gergiev will conduct the premiere of Modest Mussorgsky’s Khovanshchina opera at La Scala Opera House. Performances under the baton of the St. Petersburg maestro will also be held in La Scala on March 3, 6, 13, 24, and 29," she said, pointing to the active involvement of Mariinsky soloists in that production.

The main parts will be sung by Mariinsky opera lead soloists: Mikhail Petrenko and Vladimir Vaneyev (Prince Ivan Khovansky), Sergei Skorokhodov (Prince Andrei Khovansky), Alexei Markov (Shaklovity), Stanislav Trofimov (Dosifey) and Ekaterina Semenchuk (Marfa). The choir and soloists of the La Scala Theater Academy will take part in the performance as well.

The performance was staged by an Italian team led by director Mario Martone, with the sets by Margherita Palli, the costumes by Ursula Patzak, and the choreography by Daniela Schiavone.

The premiere will be aired live by RAI-Radio 3.

