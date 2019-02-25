Green Book wins best picture at the 91st Academy Awards

NEW YORK, February 25. /TASS/. Peter Farrell’s Green Book won the Oscar for best picture at the 91st Academy Awards. ABC broadcasted the ceremony live from the Dolby Theater. The movie is based on a real-life road trip through the deep south in the early 1960s.

Other nominations in the category included Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favorite, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, Bryan Singer’s Bohemian Rhapsody, Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born, Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, Adam Mckay’s Vice, and Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther.

Alfonso Cuaron took the best director award for Roma, as well as a victory in the best foreign language film and best cinematography.

Rami Malek has won the Oscar for best actor at the 91st Academy Awards for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, while Olivia Colman has won the best actress Oscar for her role in The Favourite.

Mahershala Ali has won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role as Don Shirley in Green Book. Regina King won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, produced by The Lego Movie’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller, has won the Oscar for best animated feature.