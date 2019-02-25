Oscars 2019 ceremony begins in Los Angeles

NEW YORK, February 25. /TASS/. The 91st Academy Awards ceremony began on Sunday in Los Angeles (California). ABC broadcasts live from the Dolby Theater.

Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Yorgos Lantimos’s The Favorite lead in the number of nominations with 10 categories. Bradley Cooper's drama A Star is Born and the film Adam Adam Mckay’s Vice are presented in eight categories, and Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther - in seven.

The 1st Academy Awards ceremony honored films of 1927 and 1928 and took place on May 16, 1929, at a private dinner held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, California.