Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Oscars 2019 ceremony begins in Los Angeles

Society & Culture
February 25, 4:37 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Yorgos Lantimos’s The Favorite lead in the number of nominations with 10 categories

Share
1 pages in this article
© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

NEW YORK, February 25. /TASS/. The 91st Academy Awards ceremony began on Sunday in Los Angeles (California). ABC broadcasts live from the Dolby Theater.

Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Yorgos Lantimos’s The Favorite lead in the number of nominations with 10 categories. Bradley Cooper's drama A Star is Born and the film Adam Adam Mckay’s Vice are presented in eight categories, and Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther - in seven.

The 1st Academy Awards ceremony honored films of 1927 and 1928 and took place on May 16, 1929, at a private dinner held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
This week in photos: Putin's annual address, snow in Vegas and supermoon overlooks London
10
Famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at the age of 85
13
Venice carnival kicks off with spectacular water parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pro-European opposition says Moldova parliamentary election was rigged
2
Spokesman denies media report about secret talks of Russian, Italian vice-premiers
3
Lavrov says deployment of Russian military police on Syrian-Turkish border possible
4
Six Venezuelan Navy warships take to sea to intercept humanitarian delivery — journalist
5
Russia’s top diplomat rules out peace treaty negotiations with Tokyo on Japan’s terms
6
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
7
Bohemian Rhapsody leads Oscars 2019 with four wins
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT