Azerbaijan’s policy of supporting Russian language ‘absolutely right' — president

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has described his country’s policy of supporting Russian language as "absolutely right" and successful.

"Our policy towards supporting Russian language, towards creating better conditions for its development is absolutely right. And we see its positive results," he told Rossiya 24 YV channel on Monday.

According to the Azerbaijani leader, the Russian language is in high demand in the country and this demand is only growing. "Speaking Russian is a necessity. On the other hand, it is a tribute to our historical ties. I see that it is in high demand in our society," he said.

In his words, Russia is taught at most secondary schools in Azerbaijan. Moreover, two leading Russian universities, the Moscow Lomonosov State University and the Sechenov Medical Academy, have branches in Azerbaijan.

Apart from that, thanks to the positive attitude about the Russian language, Azerbaijan enjoys high popularity among Russian tourists. "About one million Russian nationals who visit Azerbaijan, I think, come here because they feel comfortable," Aliyev said.

At the same time, the policy towards the Russian language is in no prejudice to the Azerbaijani language as the republic’s official language. "Naturally, each citizen of the country must know his or her state language. There are no problems with that in Azerbaijan," he added.