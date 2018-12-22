Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Christian volunteers organize Christmas celebrations for disabled children in Damascus

Society & Culture
December 22, 7:19 UTC+3 LATAKIA

The celebrations were organized by the Christian Society of Queen Zenobia

LATAKIA, December 22. /TASS/. Volunteers from the Christian Society of Queen Zenobia have organized a Christmas celebration for disabled children at the Prophet Elias Cathedral in Damascus, a representative of the organization Khadia Suleiman told reporters.

"Before Christmas, we must think about those who needs this holiday the most. We came here to give this celebration to disabled children together. For many of them, this is the only opportunity to be at the center of attention," Suleiman said.

It is no accident that the organization's symbol is Queen Zenobia of ancient Palmyra, Suleiman said. Queen Zenobia did a lot of charity work, and it inspires volunteers, she added.

Father Johan said that the upcoming holiday will be the first peaceful Christmas in Damascus in the last seven years, even though the Christian community has continued taking care of disabled children. "We decided to gather our pupils, 25 people, to celebrate Christmas, especially since we recently celebrated a special day of disabled people. This is a great opportunity to come together," he said.

Officers of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria also attended the celebration and presented disabled children with Tula pryaniks.

