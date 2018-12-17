Yoko Ono to attend opening of her Moscow exhibition in autumn 2019

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Japanese artist and performer Yoko Ono plans to attend the opening of her exhibition at the Moscow Museum of Modern Art (MMOMA) in October 2019, the museum’s press service informed TASS on Monday.

The exhibition under the name of "The Sky is Always Clear" will be open for visitors from October 1 to November 24, 2019. According to the organizers, the exhibition will uncover the basic elements of Ono’s art works and show the Japanese artist’s views concerning the meaning of art and its relation to political and social life.

"Yoko Ono and her team will visit Moscow," the agency’s source said.

According to the MMOMA, the exhibition will take place within the fourteenth International Festival-School of Contemporary Art "Territory", and its central element would be the set of artworks under the name "Instructions", which represents "ephemeral works, sometimes restricted by text signs taking the form of objects awaiting the audience’s reaction."

Yoko Ono was born in Tokyo in 1933. Among her most significant works are Cut Piece (1964), a performance in which people were invited to cut away portions of her clothing and Sky Machine (1966), a sculpture that speaks to her environmental concerns.

Ono is also famous for her marriage to The Beatles founder John Lennon, and their subsequent collaborations, such as the iconic Bed-In (1969), a weeklong antiwar protest in their honeymoon suite, with the aim to attract the public’s attention to the war in Vietnam.