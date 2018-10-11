Ukrainian Orthodox Church not ready to unite with extracanonical churches — archbishop

KIEV, October 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate will not agree to unite with extracanonical Ukrainian churches, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate Archbishop Kliment Vecheria told a TASS correspondent on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian Orthodox Church will not agree to such a union. I do not quite believe in the technical union between the Kiev Patriarchate and the second extracanonical Ukrainian Autocephalous Church headed by Makariy, because Makariy is categorically against Filaret (head of the Kiev Patriarchate - TASS) being the one to lead the united churches, which he [Filaret] insists on," Kliment said.