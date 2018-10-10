Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Local Orthodox Churches not backing Constantinople’s move, says key Russian bishop

Society & Culture
October 10, 14:57 UTC+3 ASTANA

On October 9, the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople began a three-day meeting, which is expected to decide on providing independence to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church

Share
1 pages in this article
© Igor Yashkin/TASS

ASTANA, October 10. /TASS/. Local Orthodox Churches are not supporting the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople’s move to grant independence (autocephaly) to the Ukrainian Church, Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also

Kiev compiles list of churches to form Ukrainian autocephaly

"Different responses are coming in. Some churches are openly speaking out in favor of convening a pan-Orthodox conference, while others have taken a pause. However, I have not seen a single statement from any local churches in support of Constantinople’s unilateral actions, which were announced and carried out (by Constantinople) without the consent of Local Orthodox Churches," His Eminence Hilarion stated when asked about the response by local churches to developments in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s autocephaly crisis

In April 2018, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko addressed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople with a request to grant autocephaly to the Ukrainian Church.

On September 7, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, as part of preparations for granting autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, appointed its exarchs (envoys) in Kiev, which is the Moscow Patriarchate’s canonical territory.

On September 23, Patriarch Bartholomew said during a Divine Liturgy in Istanbul that Ukraine has the right to obtain autocephalous status, while the Patriarchate of Constantinople has the sole right to provide autocephaly.

The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church responded by saying that Constantinople’s actions were a crude violation of church canons and stopped mentioning Patriarch Bartholomew during church services and conducting joint services with Bishops of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

On October 9, the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople began a three-day meeting, which is expected to decide on providing independence to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

At present, Ukraine has one canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is a self-governing church constituent of the Moscow Patriarchate. Also, there are two religious organizations not recognized by the Orthodox Christian world - the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
America violating gun copyrights? Kalashnikov unaware of US aim to replicate Russian arms
2
Russia to expose US chemical weapons provocations against Syria, says official
3
Russia castigates UK’s insinuations as ‘downright disrespect’ for OPCW
4
Plane overshoots runway in Siberia’s Yakutia — aviation watchdog
5
Explosions at ammunition depot in northern Ukraine continue at intervals of 25-30 seconds
6
NATO countries not showing readiness to join nuclear disarmament effort, says diplomat
7
Kiev compiles list of churches to form Ukrainian autocephaly
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT