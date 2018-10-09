Kiev compiles list of churches to form Ukrainian autocephaly

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian officials have compiled a list of churches and church properties that the government plans to seize in order to transfer them to the Ukrainian Church autocephaly, a social activist from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Pavel Gubarev informed on Tuesday.

According to Gubarev, he received the list from confirmed sources in Kiev. "Our people in Kiev have delivered to me a list of objects that Ukraine plans to seize as part of the autocephaly," he wrote on his VK page. "They plan to start on October 14, the holy day of the Protection of the Most Holy Mother of God (Theotokos)."

The list provided by Gubarev consists of 24 Ukrainian churches and monasteries, among them the Kiev Pechersk Lavra. The list also includes objects located in Crimea.

On Tuesday, a session of the Synod of the Church of Constantinople began, during which it may take a decision on granting of autocephaly to the Ukrainian Church. The session is expected to last three days, until October 11.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stated that by law, church properties belong to the state, and the state will transfer them to the new autocephaly.