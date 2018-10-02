Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Drilling over the edge: Woman accused of hiring hitman to silence noisy neighbors

Society & Culture
October 02, 13:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A 53-year old woman was charged with hiring a contract killer to murder her neighbors who annoyed her by endlessly drilling walls

© Dmitriy Serebryakov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. A 53-year old woman in the town of Budennovsk, in Russia’s Stavropol Region, was charged with hiring a contract killer to murder her neighbors who annoyed her by endlessly drilling walls, the Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.

"The police were informed of her attempts to find a hitman, so one of them pretended to be the perpetrator," the committee said.

When he showed her photographs of the married couple allegedly poisoned in their car, the woman gave him 100,000 rubles (some $1,500) and was immediately taken into custody.

