Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow court rules to hold suspected Norwegian spy in custody until early December

Society & Culture
October 01, 12:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow’s Lefortovsky Court has extended the arrest of Norwegian national Frode Berg, detained in Russia in late 2017 on espionage charges

Share
1 pages in this article
Frode Berg

Frode Berg

© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovsky Court has extended the arrest of Norwegian national Frode Berg, detained in Russia in late 2017 on espionage charges, until December 5, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court hereby rules to sustain the investigators’ motion and extends Berg’s custody by two months until December 5," Judge Anna Antipova announced, reading out the court ruling. The hearing was held behind closed doors.

Read also

Norwegian spy arrested in Moscow for espionage against Russia

The Norwegian was detained in Moscow on December 5, 2017, during a special operation by the Federal Security Service, the FSB. He was charged with spying under Section 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage). The recent period of detention is scheduled to expire on October 5.

Berg’s defense attorneys Ilya Novikov and Brynjulf Risnes said their client pleaded not guilty but admitted to cooperating with Norwegian intelligence agencies. According to the lawyers, their client acknowledged that he had visited Russia as a courier for the Norwegian Intelligence Service but did not understand what he was doing, nor was he aware of the possible repercussions. The Norwegian authorities refused to comment on Berg’s statements.

Berg, who retired in 2014, had worked at a checkpoint on the Norwegian-Russian border for more than 20 years. He served as an inspector of the Border Commissariat under the administration of the Norwegian Justice Ministry and was responsible for compliance with the bilateral treaty on the Russian-Norwegian border and the procedure of settling border conflicts and incidents.

On the other hand, Ilya Novikov told TASS his client could be exchanged for Mikhail Bochkarev, a Russian parliamentary official arrested in Norway on similar charges. He noted that "the exchange option is quite probable," but it is too early to talk about that now, since no charges have been pressed against the Russian national yet.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
2
Russia’s new rocket-launched drone to pierce air defenses more easily — expert
3
Kremlin to steer clear of rumors on Skripal case suspect
4
Russia vows to continue fighting terrorism in Syria
5
Russian diplomat derides plans to 'rebrand' Salisbury
6
Press review: What CIS agreed on in Dushanbe and tensions flare up between Serbia, Kosovo
7
Russian Orthodox Church uncertain over Poroshenko’s religious affiliation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT